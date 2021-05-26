RBNZ Gov. Orr says the Bank is willing to lower interest rates if necessary
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr speaking in a radio interview in NZ.
There is more to come from Orr at the top of the hour, when he is appearing before a parliamentary committee.
