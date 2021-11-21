RBNZ Shadow Board is overwhelmingly calling for a tightening in monetary policy
Coming up in NZ this week - the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meet on Wednesday November 24.
- Monetary Policy Statement is due at 0100 GMT
- and the Media Conference will follow
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting next week - rate hike baked in - preview
- Central bank watch: RBNZ to hike by 50bps?
- RBNZ will hike its cash rate
In Brief:
- The latest Consumers Price Index (CPI) showed annual CPI reaching 4.9 percent for the year to September 2021, with indications of a further lift over the coming year. Meanwhile, extremely loose monetary policy has encouraged borrowing and pushed up asset prices, including housing. Although there remains some uncertainty over how the COVID-19 outbreak will evolve, the risk of these intense inflation pressures becoming entrenched and persisting throughout the years underpins the Shadow Board's calls for a tightening in monetary policy.
The RBNZ cash rate since the beginning of the pandemic: