RBNZ's Bascand says lower rates may be needed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of New Zealand deputy governor Geoff Bascand  

  • NZ remains vulnerable to external shocks
  • lower rate may still be needed to achieve objectives
  • sees lower rates being here for some time
  • reasonable prospect the cash rate goes lower

  • highly stimulatory monetary policy stance may lead to over-exuberant levels of credit growth


---
The objectives Bascand refers to are of course the dual mandates of the RBNZ, inflation within its target band and maximising employment. 

more to come  

