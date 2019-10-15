RBNZ's Bascand says lower rates may be needed
Reserve Bank of New Zealand deputy governor Geoff Bascand
- NZ remains vulnerable to external shocks
- lower rate may still be needed to achieve objectives
- sees lower rates being here for some time
- reasonable prospect the cash rate goes lower
highly stimulatory monetary policy stance may lead to over-exuberant levels of credit growth
The objectives Bascand refers to are of course the dual mandates of the RBNZ, inflation within its target band and maximising employment.
