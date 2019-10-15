RBNZ's Bascand says lower rates may be needed

Reserve Bank of New Zealand deputy governor Geoff Bascand

NZ remains vulnerable to external shocks

lower rate may still be needed to achieve objectives

sees lower rates being here for some time

reasonable prospect the cash rate goes lower

highly stimulatory monetary policy stance may lead to over-exuberant levels of credit growth



---

The objectives Bascand refers to are of course the dual mandates of the RBNZ, inflation within its target band and maximising employment.





more to come







