RBNZ's Hawkesby says balance sheet will become a more active tool for monetary policy

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby speaking:
- RBNZ balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy
- says the size and composition of balance sheet will become a more active tool for monetary policy decision
- not the bank's goal to minimise financial risk on the balance sheet "during these unprecedented times"
- the implications of Covid19 are not over, either globally or here in New Zealand
- lower or negative OCR, funding for lending programme, purchases of foreign assets, and interest rate swaps all remain possible policy options
Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus