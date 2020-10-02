Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Thursday October 01 at the 10am NY cut
-
Seasonals: October tends to be a strong month for US equities, except in election years
-
September seasonal scorecard: Selling gold worked
-
US dollar slumps into the London fix. What to watch for
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday September 30 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Reminder (ICYMI), there is no PBOC CNY reference rate setting today
-
Comments from ECB Director Panetta indicate the Bank is edging closer to a digital euro
-
House expected to vote on stimulus plan today. Stocks give up gains
-
ECB's de Guindos: ECB is not running out of ammunition at all
-
ECB applies to trademark 'digital euro'