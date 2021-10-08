Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Financial Stability Review provides the Bank's assessment of the current condition of the financial system and potential risks to financial stability. It contains a number of boxes on topics of special interest, along with occasional articles. The Review is issued half-yearly.

The above is lifted from RBA description of this. 


Summary Headlines via Reuters:
  • risks to financial stability from borrower payment difficulties have generally eased but remain
  • expected that output will rebound as the economy gradually reopens, reducing the risk to the financial system
  • has been a build-up of systemic risks associated with high and rising household indebtedness
  •  important that lending standards are maintained, and that the riskiness of system-wide lending does not increase
  • almost inevitable that at some point the cyber defences of a significant financial institution will be breached.


