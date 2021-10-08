Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review

The Financial Stability Review provides the Bank's assessment of the current condition of the financial system and potential risks to financial stability. It contains a number of boxes on topics of special interest, along with occasional articles. The Review is issued half-yearly.

risks to financial stability from borrower payment difficulties have generally eased but remain

expected that output will rebound as the economy gradually reopens, reducing the risk to the financial system

has been a build-up of systemic risks associated with high and rising household indebtedness

important that lending standards are maintained, and that the riskiness of system-wide lending does not increase

almost inevitable that at some point the cyber defences of a significant financial institution will be breached.

