Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision due today, high chance of a rate hike

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

RBNZ monetary policy announcement is due at 0100 GMT on 6 October 2021.

Today's announcement is a quickie only,
  • there is no full forecast update
  • there is no press conference from Governor Orr to follow
Pricing shows markets assess the probability of a 25bp rate hile (from 0.25% to 0.5%) at around 85%. 

Previews posted earlier:

After today here's what's coming up on the RBNZ schedule:
