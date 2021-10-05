Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision due today, high chance of a rate hike

RBNZ monetary policy announcement is due at 0100 GMT on 6 October 2021.

Today's announcement is a quickie only,

there is no full forecast update

there is no press conference from Governor Orr to follow

Pricing shows markets assess the probability of a 25bp rate hile (from 0.25% to 0.5%) at around 85%.





