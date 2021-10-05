Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision due today, high chance of a rate hike
RBNZ monetary policy announcement is due at 0100 GMT on 6 October 2021.
Today's announcement is a quickie only,
- there is no full forecast update
- there is no press conference from Governor Orr to follow
Pricing shows markets assess the probability of a 25bp rate hile (from 0.25% to 0.5%) at around 85%.
Previews posted earlier:
- RBNZ to proceed cautiously with hikes; scope for NZD sell-the-fact - Credit Agricole
- ANZ says the New Zealand Q3 QSBO helps make the case for an RBNZ rate hike
- RBNZ strategy: Hikes coming but analysts not bullish
- RBNZ 'shadow board' split on cash rate hike recommendation
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand Monetary Policy Review on Wednesday - preview
After today here's what's coming up on the RBNZ schedule: