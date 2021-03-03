Shares in the Bank of Japan (yes, really) have hit limit up the 3rd day in a row

ICYMI, the BOJ is the hot new 'meme' stock, surging this week.

The Bank of Japan is, of course, Japan's central bank and yes, you can buy publicity-traded shares in it. 

Today the share price is up 17.5% and has hit its daily limit up. Imagine what would happen if they were actually doing a good job, hitting their targets at the bank and such ....

