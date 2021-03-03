Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Gold higher but the bounce has a dead-cat flavour
-
Oil steadies after earlier drop, OPEC remains in focus
-
Gold continues gradual descend towards $1,700 as the downtrend stays the course
-
EUR/USD sits on the edge as the dollar holds firmer to start the session
-
EUR/USD posts fresh session lows as dollar steadies after slight softness earlier
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4565 (vs. yesterday at 6.4625)
-
Shares in the Bank of Japan (yes, really) have hit limit up the 3rd day in a row
-
China financial press says the PBOC may (targeted) cut the RRR this month
-
Fed's Daly says inflation spikes will be shortlived
-
Fed's Daly: Recent rise in inflation compensation is 'encouraging' and in line with Fed goals