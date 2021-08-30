Some members of US Congress want Fed Chair Powell sacked
This from three members of the US Congress, who seem confused about the remit of a central bank:
Via a Politico report:
- Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley ... called for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to be replaced
- "As news of the possible reappointment of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell circulates, we urge President Biden to re-imagine a Federal Reserve focused on eliminating climate risk and advancing racial and economic justice"
Sounds great! I wonder should the Chair print more or less to hit these three added objectives though?
If Yellen was still Chair she'd know how to deal with these clowns.