Some members of US Congress want Fed Chair Powell sacked

This from three members of the US Congress, who seem confused about the remit of a central bank:

Via a Politico report:

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley ... called for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to be replaced

"As news of the possible reappointment of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell circulates, we urge President Biden to re-imagine a Federal Reserve focused on eliminating climate risk and advancing racial and economic justice"

Sounds great! I wonder should the Chair print more or less to hit these three added objectives though?





If Yellen was still Chair she'd know how to deal with these clowns.







