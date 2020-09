The next Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting is scheduled for October 28 and 29.

The Bank has slipped this meeting in a week prior:

October 20 at 5.30pm Tokyo time (0830GMT)

Topics (tentative)

(1) Recent developments in the financial markets and the Bank's market operations

(2) Liquidity in and functioning of JGB markets

(3) The benchmark rate reform in Japan (Current progress made in market-wide initiatives)