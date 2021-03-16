The Federal Reserve is the 'critical variable' influencing the USD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

So says Deutsche Bank in a client note, saying there are 2 key drivers that will decide where the US dollar goes over the next 2 years: 

  1. the deterioration in the current account deficit
  2. whether or not the Fed will hike interest rates,
 Deutsche Bank says the critical variable is 
  • the Fed: a central bank that remains purposefully behind the curve and endorses a controlled overshoot of inflation is likely to do significant damage to the dollar
  • & thus demand for Treasuries may fall 
DB add
  • market expectations of the Fed hiking in 2022 are unlikely to be realised
  • DB expects the Fed to be on hold into 2023 
  • forecast EUR/USD moving above 1.25  

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose