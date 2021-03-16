The Federal Reserve is the 'critical variable' influencing the USD

So says Deutsche Bank in a client note, saying there are 2 key drivers that will decide where the US dollar goes over the next 2 years:

the deterioration in the current account deficit whether or not the Fed will hike interest rates,

Deutsche Bank says the critical variable is

the Fed: a central bank that remains purposefully behind the curve and endorses a controlled overshoot of inflation is likely to do significant damage to the dollar

& thus demand for Treasuries may fall

