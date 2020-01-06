The first Tuesday of the month means its RBA day! But not this month. (Watch out for a February rate cut though).
The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy board meet the first Tuesday of each month except in January.
- January is a break, the meetings resume in February.
- February 4 is the next meeting date.
The "Watch out for a February rate cut though" in the headline is me thinking out loud.
My reasoning being related to the massive fires ravaging the eastern seaboard of the country (not forgetting those elsewhere though) and the slow, slow response of the Federal government. It finally came yesterday, slow but hey at least PM Morrison has finally done something useful:
The damage caused by the bushfires may prompt a February rate cut from the RBA.
And, further down the road?