UK press report the Bank of England is considering negative rates

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

UK Telegraph (via Reuters) says the BoE is considering dropping the cash rate to negative from the current 0.1%

Trying to locate more detail. 

OK ...  updating with this, there really is not any further detail re that headline:
  • Interest rates are already at a rock-bottom 0.1 per cent but the Bank is said to be considering a controversial move into negative rates as a winter chill descends on the economy.

Tele link (may be gated)  

---
The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)  meeting is today (Thursday 05 November 2020) 


 more to come  
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose