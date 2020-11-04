UK press report the Bank of England is considering negative rates

UK Telegraph (via Reuters) says the BoE is considering dropping the cash rate to negative from the current 0.1%

Trying to locate more detail.





OK ... updating with this, there really is not any further detail re that headline:

Interest rates are already at a rock-bottom 0.1 per cent but the Bank is said to be considering a controversial move into negative rates as a winter chill descends on the economy.









---

The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is today (Thursday 05 November 2020)









more to come