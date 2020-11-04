UK press report the Bank of England is considering negative rates
UK Telegraph (via Reuters) says the BoE is considering dropping the cash rate to negative from the current 0.1%
Trying to locate more detail.
OK ... updating with this, there really is not any further detail re that headline:
- Interest rates are already at a rock-bottom 0.1 per cent but the Bank is said to be considering a controversial move into negative rates as a winter chill descends on the economy.
Tele link (may be gated)
The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is today (Thursday 05 November 2020)
more to come