US Federal Reserve should use forward guidance now - Kashkari

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis wrote a piece in the Financial Times. 

(link, FT may be gated)

In brief:
  • The global economy is slowing
  • US business investment has stalled
  • the yield curve, …  has inverted - a quirk that preceded previous recessions
  • How should monetary policy respond? The Federal Open Market Committee, of which I am a participant, will consider this question at our September meeting. Absent some surprise reversal in these economic developments, I will argue that we should not only cut the federal funds rate, but that we should also use forward guidance to provide even more of a boost to the economy than a rate cut alone can deliver. 
More:
What would such guidance look like?
  • At a minimum, we should commit to not raising rates again until core inflation returns to our 2 per cent target on a sustained basis.
--
Kashkari tends to be more dovish than most on the FOMC. 
