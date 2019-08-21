US Federal Reserve should use forward guidance now - Kashkari
Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis wrote a piece in the Financial Times.
In brief:
- The global economy is slowing
- US business investment has stalled
- the yield curve, … has inverted - a quirk that preceded previous recessions
- How should monetary policy respond? The Federal Open Market Committee, of which I am a participant, will consider this question at our September meeting. Absent some surprise reversal in these economic developments, I will argue that we should not only cut the federal funds rate, but that we should also use forward guidance to provide even more of a boost to the economy than a rate cut alone can deliver.
More:
What would such guidance look like?
- At a minimum, we should commit to not raising rates again until core inflation returns to our 2 per cent target on a sustained basis.
Kashkari tends to be more dovish than most on the FOMC.