US indices slumped, 'risk' FX lower. How did you all enjoy the Fed taper sneak preview?
The clue to the move came around this time 24 hours ago with the unexpected news out of the Federal Reserve, the heads up was posted on ForexLive:
And Justin sounded the klaxon again during his shift:
As I posted in that second link above, the cessation of this program is small, but I doubted I would be the only one reading it as a move towards taper. And here we are.
AUD, NZD, GBP, EUR all lower during the Europe and US time zones as the US yields rose and the USD flexed ... & US equity indexes fell:
Add in some strong job numbers (ADP) ... awaiitng now the NFP Friday:
During US time Fed officials were out with fire hoses trying to water down the impact. The big guy from the NY Fed was on the wires:
AUD dropped sharply: