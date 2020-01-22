Wednesday 22 January 2020 is Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting day - preview
Spoiler is that no change is the expectation, but there is more to it.
- Current benchmark rate is at 1.75%, no change expected.
But, say TD (bolding mine):
- We look for the Bank to leave rates unchanged as it maintains its cautious optimism.
- While the global backdrop has improved from October, the Bank has been reluctant to acknowledge a deterioration in local data and … upbeat Business Outlook Survey gives some flexibility to stick to the script.
- This, alongside unchanged GDP forecasts, should result in a hawkish tone.
Scotia:
- While there is a case for easing now, we don't read the Bank of Canada's comments as having opened the door in favour of acting at this point. There are higher odds of a move toward easing as Spring and Summer approach.
ING:
- unlikely to change its current stance following better-than-expected labour market data, investors will be keen to look at any change in the Monetary Policy Report outlook to assess the possibility of a cut in the coming months.
- Markets are still underestimating the probability of BoC easing in our view, and we could see some correction as soon as next week if the MPR forecasts signal a less upbeat tone on the economic outlook.
- In terms of FX impact, with virtually no easing priced in for the first half of this year, we continue to see the Bank of Canada as a factor that could curb the Canadian dollar in the next few months rather than offer support.
---
ps. Inflation data due out just prior to the BoC announcement - timings:
- Canada December CPI data due at 1330GMT
- Bank of Canada decision due at 1500GMT (Poloz and Wilkins presser follows at 1615GMT)