Wednesday 22 January 2020 is Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting day - preview

Spoiler is that no change is the expectation, but there is more to it.

Current benchmark rate is at 1.75%, no change expected.

But, say TD (bolding mine):

We look for the Bank to leave rates unchanged as it maintains its cautious optimism.

While the global backdrop has improved from October, the Bank has been reluctant to acknowledge a deterioration in local data and … upbeat Business Outlook Survey gives some flexibility to stick to the script.

This, alongside unchanged GDP forecasts, should result in a hawkish tone.



Scotia:

While there is a case for easing now, we don't read the Bank of Canada's comments as having opened the door in favour of acting at this point. There are higher odds of a move toward easing as Spring and Summer approach.



ING:

unlikely to change its current stance following better-than-expected labour market data, investors will be keen to look at any change in the Monetary Policy Report outlook to assess the possibility of a cut in the coming months.

Markets are still underestimating the probability of BoC easing in our view, and we could see some correction as soon as next week if the MPR forecasts signal a less upbeat tone on the economic outlook.

In terms of FX impact, with virtually no easing priced in for the first half of this year, we continue to see the Bank of Canada as a factor that could curb the Canadian dollar in the next few months rather than offer support.



---

ps. Inflation data due out just prior to the BoC announcement - timings:

