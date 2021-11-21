Weekend - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey says there is a “two-sided” debate over inflation
BoE Gov Bailey in a Sunday Times interview, said U.K. economic activity is slowing and supply-side issues are stoking prices
Which highlights there is a "two-sided" debate over inflation.
- "The proximate cause of many of these inflation issues is on the supply side, and monetary policy isn't going to solve those directly"
- "It doesn't get more gas, more computer chips, more lorry drivers."
And:
- "If the economy evolves in the way the forecasts and reports suggest, we'll have to raise rates,"
- "Which, by the way, is entirely consistent with what I said in October."
Link to the report is here, not gated if you'd like more.