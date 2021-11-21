Weekend - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey says there is a “two-sided” debate over inflation

BoE Gov Bailey in a Sunday Times interview, said U.K. economic activity is slowing and supply-side issues are stoking prices

Which highlights there is a "two-sided" debate over inflation.

"The proximate cause of many of these inflation issues is on the supply side, and monetary policy isn't going to solve those directly"

"It doesn't get more gas, more computer chips, more lorry drivers."

And:

"If the economy evolves in the way the forecasts and reports suggest, we'll have to raise rates,"

"Which, by the way, is entirely consistent with what I said in October."



