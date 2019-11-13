What's driving the CAD right now?

CAD





The BoC is wobbling over its previous role as the only major central bank to not have an explicitly dovish bias. The October rate meeting revealed a not of caution from the bank as they expressed risks are to the downside with ongoing US-China trade tensions, weakening business investment and falling oil prices.





The dovish shift has led to a 25% probability of a December rate cut. The elements to watch out for are:

Dovish domestic CAD data Falls in the oil market, likely prompted by anynegative news on theUS-China trade talks.

Either one has the potential to weigh on CAD further from here and if the US-China trade talks fail at any point then USDCAD longs would be attractive on any USD safe haven bids.