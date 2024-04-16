This via analysis from investment bank Piper Sandler should be no surprise to anyone:

U.S. federal spending "is the biggest threat to disinflation and lower interest rates"

Piper Sandler cite a projected $1.8 trillion deficit in the 2024 fiscal year, or 6.5% of GDP:

"High government spending--federal, state, and local--is measurably supporting GDP, and keeping inflation sticky,"

persistent deficits "weigh on potential GDP, depressing incomes & living standards, while lifting the poverty rate."

--

Yep, and of course, being an election year we can expect all sorts of extra pork barrelling ahead.

This lot spend like its not even their money. Oh, wait ...