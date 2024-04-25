In response to higher than expected CPI data from Australia in Q1 2024, ANZ's take:

We think the RBA will want to see a couple of quarters of lower non-tradables and services inflation to be convinced that overall inflation will not only return to the 2–3% target band but remain there,

our base case remains a November start to RBA rate cuts

today’s Q1 CPI is consistent with the risks around that being skewed towards a later start

More:

The next Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is in the first week of MaY: