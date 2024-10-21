Torsten Slok is chief economist at Apollo Management.

Voicing what many are seeing is super-obvious but nevertheless ignored in the thirst-trap of seeking lower rates:

bottom line is that the expansion continues

Atlanta Fed currently estimates third-quarter (3Q) GDP growth of 3.4%

US remaining on a no landing trajectory — economy keeps growing and inflation reignites

continued support from government spending

US election uncertainty will soon be behind us

-

Obviously I think Slok has a good case. I'll stick a caveat in that Fed communications mention the September rate cut as a 'recalibration', shying away from the 'easing' word. I guess if the 'recalibrate' lower again it gives them space to hike down the road if they need to. Huh. that'll be a popular view....