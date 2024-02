The disappointing Australian labour market report is here:

Yields on Australian government bonds have fallen (10 yer down around 10 basis points).

AUD/USD is circa 0.6489 from around 0.6500 just prior to the release.

Head of Financial Markets Strategy, Westpac on rate cut pricing:

The current Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate is 4.35%. Sop based on that pricing above the first 25bp rate cut is priced now for September.