Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Economics) Sarah Hunter will be speaking on a panel at the AFR Business Summit.

9.30 Sydney time is 2230 GMT and 1830 US Eastern time

The Reserve Bank of Australia is working to drag the inflation rate down while not boosting the unemployment rate too much. The Bank's rate hike cycle began in May 2022 and the final (well, I think it'll be the final of this cycle, as do most analysts and the market) rate hike came in November 2023.