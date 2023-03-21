The Reserve Bank of Australia minutes discussed reexamining the case for a pause in the rate hike cycle.

As I said in the post the banking crisis since that meeting has, IMO, locked in an April pause. Inflation is still way above target but it is showing signs of peaking. Activity is slowing.

The next (monthly) CPI reading is due on Wednesday 29 March 2023, this will be the monthly inflation data for February. It'd have to be a blockbuster to prompt an RBA hike in April, IMO.

AUD/USD has dribbled lower. As have CAD and NZD it must be said.