TD / Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation gauge for April 2023

Headline 0.2% m/m and 6.1% y/y

  • March was 0.3% m/m and 5.7% y/y

Trimmed mean 0.3% m/m and 5.5% y/y

  • prior 0.4% m/m and 5.2% y/y

This is a first look at Q2 inflation. We'll get April inflation (month) data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics way off on Wednesday 31 May 2023. This first glimpse is strongly suggestive that core (underlying) inflation, i.e. the trimmed mean measure, while coming down is only doing so very slowly.

The Reserve Bank of Australia meet tomorrow:

The Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate is at 3.6Z% and the consensus for tomorrow's meeting is no change.