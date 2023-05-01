TD / Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term gauge for April 2023

Headline 0.2% m/m and 6.1% y/y

March was 0.3% m/m and 5.7% y/y

Trimmed mean 0.3% m/m and 5.5% y/y

prior 0.4% m/m and 5.2% y/y

This is a first look at Q2 inflation. We'll get April inflation (month) data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics way off on Wednesday 31 May 2023. This first glimpse is strongly suggestive that core (underlying) inflation, i.e. the trimmed mean measure, while coming down is only doing so very slowly.

The Reserve Bank of Australia meet tomorrow:

The Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate is at 3.6Z% and the consensus for tomorrow's meeting is no change.