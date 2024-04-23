I posted earlier on the Australian inflation data due today here:

Via Commonwealth Bank of Australia, key points from their preview:

  • We expect headline CPI rose by 0.7%/qtr and trimmed me an CPI increased by 0.8%/qtr. That should see the annual rates for both head lower (3.4% and 3.7% respectively) , and closer to the RBA’s 2 - 3% inflation target. While still too high, the pace of disinflation will give the RBA more confidence that the next move in rates will be down.

***

The Reserve Bank of Australia next meet on May 6 and 7. The data today will feed into fresh RBA forecasts to be included in the May Statement on Monetary Policy (due May 7).

rba may meting statement 2024 2

The RBA will leave the cash rate on hold at this meeting.