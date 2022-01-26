Markets were pricing in a 70% chance of a hike

Most economists expected the BOC to leave rates unchanged

Prior was 0.25%

BOC says overall economic slack now absorbed

"Looking ahead, the Governing Council expects interest rates will need to increase , with the timing and pace of those increases guided by the Bank’s commitment to achieving the 2% inflation target."

, with the timing and pace of those increases guided by the Bank’s commitment to achieving the 2% inflation target." BOC removed its exceptional forward guidance on its policy interest rate

Says US economy is growing robustly while growth in some other regions appears more moderate, especially in China due to current weakness in its property sector

BOC sees growth of 4% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023

H2 2021 now looks to have been even stronger than expected

Omicron variant is weighing on activity in the first quarter

Economic growth is then expected to bounce back and remain robust over the projection horizon

The labour market has tightened significantly

Persistent supply constraints to keep inflation close to 5% in H1 2022

Inflation is expected to decline reasonably quickly to about 3% by the end of this year and then gradually ease towards the target over the projection period

After hiking, the BOC "will consider reducing the size of its balance sheet" via rolloff

Full text of the BOC statement

Full text of the MPR (pdf)

This is a surprise and USD/CAD has quickly jumped to 1.2620, however the commentary is clear that a hike is coming in March and that slack has been absorbed. That sets the BOC on a path for consistent rate hikes. Waiting until March is likely an effort to keep Canadian rates from diverging from the US, though I expect that's only a matter of time.

More details on forecasts:

Output gap in Q4 was -0.75% to +0.25% compared to Q3 estimate of -2.25%

2021 inflation averaged 3.4%, in line with Oct estimate

2022 inflation seen at 4.2% vs 3.4% in Oct

2023 inflation still seen at 2.3%

Q4 GDP seen at 5.8% vs 4.0% in Oct

Q1 seen at +2.0% annualized

2021 GDP was 4.6% vs 5.1 in Oct

2022 seen at 4.0% vs 4.3% in Oct

2023 seen at 3.5% vs 3.7% in Oct