The Bank of Canada held its rate at 5%, as expected. ICYMI:

Via Scotia Bank response... "CUTS PUSHED OUT AGAIN:

April's meeting pricing was further reduced with now only 6–7bps of a cut priced.

June's pricing was also trimmed back from nearly a full quarter point cut to 18–19bps.

And, the BoC is:

clearly on the sidelines awaiting more evidence before deciding what to do

(no) language of a central bank moving toward easing anytime soon

Bank of Canada Governor Macklem