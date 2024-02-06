Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem in his prepared text for a speech says monetary policy needs more time to ease remaining price pressures. He adds:

Monetary policy is working; it has slowed demand, rebalanced the economy, and brought down inflation

Shelter price inflation is now the biggest contributor to above-target inflation

Years of supply shortages and the recent increase in newcomers have meant house prices have declined only modestly with higher rates

Housing affordability is a significant problem in Canada — but not one that can be fixed by raising or lowering interest rates

Canada's structural shortage of housing is not something monetary policy can fix

More time is needed to bring down inflation

Volatility in global oil and transportation costs related to wars in Europe and the Middle East could add volatility to Canadian inflation

The path back to 2% inflation is likely to be slow and risks remain

Policy interest rate at 5% is the level we think is needed to take the remaining steam out of inflation

Discussion about future policy is shifting from whether monetary policy is restrictive enough to how long to maintain the current stance

We want to see inflationary pressures continue to ease and clear downward momentum in underlying inflation

Comments are consistent with previous views and is the blue print for a lot of central bankers. "We need more time...."