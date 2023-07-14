BOC's Macklem comments in a Globe and Mail article

Inflation is going to be around 3% going forward

Surprised by ongoing strength in demand in the economy, and persistence of underlying inflationary pressures

Labor markets have eased a bit but remained a very tight

Our forecast has inflation hovering around 3% for next year and then gradually moving back to 2% target

Need to see a better balance in the labor market and we need to see wage growth moderate

Despite the more hawkish tilt, the USDCAD is trading to a new session high. The price moved above its 100-hour moving average at 1.31937. Its 200-hour moving average looms above at 1.3242. The price is also above its 38.2% retracement of the move down from last week's high. That level comes in at 1.31937.

For an updated view of the technicals as we head into the close and into the new trading week, click on the video below.