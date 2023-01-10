BOE chief economist Huw Pill spoke Monday:

His boss speaks Tuesday.

At 4.30 am New York time (0930 GMT) Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey chairs a panel discussion on central bank independence and the environment at an event hosted by Sweden's Riksbank

Federal Reserve System Chair Powell is speaking later at the same event:

Markets aren't sure what to expect from Powell on Tuesday

9am New York time, 1400 GMT