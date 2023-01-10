BOE chief economist Huw Pill spoke Monday:
- BOE's Pill: Distinctive domestic factors could make UK inflation more persistent
- BOE chief economist Huw Pill speech - full (hawkish) text
- UK Times on BoE's Pill speech - 4 reasons inflation will persist
His boss speaks Tuesday.
- At 4.30 am New York time (0930 GMT) Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey chairs a panel discussion on central bank independence and the environment at an event hosted by Sweden's Riksbank
Federal Reserve System Chair Powell is speaking later at the same event:
- Markets aren't sure what to expect from Powell on Tuesday
- 9am New York time, 1400 GMT