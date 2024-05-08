Coming up from the Bank of England on Thursday, 9 May 2024, at 0700 US Eastern time:

Preview snippets.

Via Bank of America:

7-2 vote in favour of leaving the Bank rate unchanegd

Ramsden and Dinghra expected to vote for a 25 basis point cut

But we should see in the minutes a continuation of the pivot towards cuts. Forecasts are likely to reflect that. Given hawkish market pricing we would expect inflation slightly below target by 2026, leaving the door open for a cut in the next few meetings, including June.

Via Westpac:

The Bank of England is widely expected to leave rates on hold at its upcoming policy meeting.

Prospects for rate cuts over the coming months remain favourable, so hints around the precise timing of policy easing will be in focus.

Via BNZ:

The Bank of England is unanimously expected to hold rates steady at 5.25%.

It is likely to be another 8:1 split vote with one MPC member continuing to call for a rate cut.

The BoE will release its inflation report containing updated economic projections.

The market is pricing the first 25bps rate cut by August and about 55bps of easing by the end of the year.

CBA:

The Bank of England is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

The post meeting communication and voting split among Committee members will be in focus as market participants look for hints the BoE is getting closer to considering a rate cut.

We expect the first BoE interest rate cut in September.

