0915 GMT / 0515 US Eastern time - The Bank of England's next deputy governor for monetary policy, Clare Lombardelli, will take questions from lawmakers in parliament's Treasury Committee

Lombardelli was the OECD's Chief Economist and G20 Finance Deputy since May 2023

was appointed Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy (DGMP), to succeed Ben Broadbent

will take up her role at the Bank on 1 July 2024 for a term lasting five years

Also, coming up at 1700 GMT / 1300 US Eastern time, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks to the IMF via an online event