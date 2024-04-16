0915 GMT / 0515 US Eastern time - The Bank of England's next deputy governor for monetary policy, Clare Lombardelli, will take questions from lawmakers in parliament's Treasury Committee
- Lombardelli was the OECD's Chief Economist and G20 Finance Deputy since May 2023
- was appointed Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy (DGMP), to succeed Ben Broadbent
- will take up her role at the Bank on 1 July 2024 for a term lasting five years
Also, coming up at 1700 GMT / 1300 US Eastern time, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks to the IMF via an online event