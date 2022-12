The headline in (non financial) press in Japan:

BREAKING: Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda shocks markets by adjusting the central bank’s yield curve control program and sparks a sharp rise in the yen.

As a counter, I've seen the headlines in the financial press saying Kuroda 'tweaked' policy.

I think the "shock" is a much better description. Markets had pretty much settled on waiting until Kuroda's term finished in April for any sort of change from the BOJ. Kuroda dumped on that today.