Bank of Japan March meeting Summary of Opinions - maintaining easy monetary policy
Full text is here
Summary Headlines via Reuters:
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with
Read this Term must patiently maintain monetary easing until price target is
achieved
- BOJ must maintain
easy policy, including YCC, until achievement of price target is
sufficiently in sight
- BOJ must scrutinise
without any preset idea the state of market function, but must
maintain easy policy at present
- Expect distortion in
yield curve to be ironed out as market interest rate expectations
stabilise
- BOJ must scrutinise
market, economic, and price outlook and if necessary, seek to improve
market function including corporate bond and swap markets
- Deterioration in
bond market function remains so must be vigilant
- BOJ must focus on
risk of losing chance to meet price target with premature policy
shift, rather than risk of being too late in shifting policy
- Lowering BOJ's price
target would delay necessary reform
- Japan's economy
showing positive signs but tweak to monetary policy must be discussed
carefully given impact on markets, various economic entities
- Japan's consumer
inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Read this Term expected to slow below 2% in latter half of this year
- BOJ must be mindful
of risk inflation may overshoot expectations
- There is a chance
higher-than-expected inflation may be sustained as companies keep
raising prices, wages
- Exports moving on a
somewhat weak note, so must be vigilant to overseas economic
developments must patiently maintain monetary easing until price
target is achieved
