The BOJ's Tanki Keizai Kansoku Chousa (Tankan) reports on the Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan

Japan firms expect consumer prices to rise 2.8% a year from now vs +2.7% in previous survey

Japan firms expect consumer prices to rise an annual 2.3% 3 years from now vs +2.2% in prev survey

Japan firms expect consumer prices to rise an annual 2.1% 5 years from now vs +2% in prev survey

Large Manufacturing Index Q1: 1 (expected 3; prior 7) ... lowest for this since December 2020, after 5 concwsecutive quarters worsening too

Large Manufacturing Outlook Q1: 3 (expected 3; prior 6)

Large Non-Manufacturing Index Q1: 20 (expected 20; prior 19) ... highest for this since December 2019

Large Non-Manufacturing Outlook Q1: 15 (expected 17; prior 11)

Small Manufacturing Index Q1: -6 (expected -6; prior -2)

Small Manufacturing Outlook Q1: -4 (expected -6; prior -5)

Small Non-Manufacturing Index Q1: 8 (expected 7; prior 6)

Small Non-Manufacturing Outlook Q1: 3 (expected -2; prior -1)

All Industry Capex Q1: 7.9% (expected 14.2%; prior 19.2%)

The big news for the yen earlier was the OPEC+ output cut, which sent yen lower.

