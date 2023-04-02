The BOJ 's Tanki Keizai Kansoku Chousa (Tankan ) reports on the Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan

Corporate price expectations survey:

  • Japan firms expect consumer prices to rise 2.8% a year from now vs +2.7% in previous survey
  • Japan firms expect consumer prices to rise an annual 2.3% 3 years from now vs +2.2% in prev survey
  • Japan firms expect consumer prices to rise an annual 2.1% 5 years from now vs +2% in prev survey

Other:

  • Large Manufacturing Index Q1: 1 (expected 3; prior 7) ... lowest for this since December 2020, after 5 concwsecutive quarters worsening too
  • Large Manufacturing Outlook Q1: 3 (expected 3; prior 6)
  • Large Non-Manufacturing Index Q1: 20 (expected 20; prior 19) ... highest for this since December 2019
  • Large Non-Manufacturing Outlook Q1: 15 (expected 17; prior 11)

and:

  • Small Manufacturing Index Q1: -6 (expected -6; prior -2)
  • Small Manufacturing Outlook Q1: -4 (expected -6; prior -5)
  • Small Non-Manufacturing Index Q1: 8 (expected 7; prior 6)
  • Small Non-Manufacturing Outlook Q1: 3 (expected -2; prior -1)

All Industry Capex Q1: 7.9% (expected 14.2%; prior 19.2%)

---

The big news for the yen earlier was the OPEC+ output cut, which sent yen lower.

---

OIL update:

oil wti futures chart opec output+ cut 03 April 2023