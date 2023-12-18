The Bank of Japan is meeting today and tomorrow.

The Statement is due some time in the 0230 to 0330 GMT (2130 to 2230 US Eastern time) time window, the Bank doesn't have a set time for publishing

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda's press conference will follow at 0630 GMT (0130 US Eastern time)

The BOJ is widely expected to maintain ultralow interest rates (indeed negative short term rates at minus 0.1%).

In the previous meeting, in October, the Policy Board decided to allow 10-year JGB yields to rise above the 1% ceiling. If there is a change in policy, a 'tweak', it'll be to the YCC ceiling.

The central question for the Bank is to assess whether prices are on track to hit the 2% inflation target sustainably and stably. For this the Bank wants to see wage rises and is awaiting the outcome of the Spring wage negotiations, or so it tells us.

BoJ Governor Ueda