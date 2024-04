Bank of Montreal expect a June rate cut from the BoC, then another in July, and one more later in the year.

BOM had been looking for 100bp of cuts this year

BOM also look for 75bp of cuts in 2025

also down from their previous forecast of 100 bp of cuts

BOM expect further cuts in 2026, and lifted their projection for the BoC neutral rate by 25 bps to 3.00%.

