Bank of America on Bank of England monetary policy following the +25bp rate hike last week.

ICYM the hike news:

BoA now:

We expect no further rate hikes

We see no cuts until 2024

The minutes of the BoE's policy raise upside risks to our terminal rate call of 4.25%. They left enough optionality to hike again but we stick to our call of no more hikes.

BoA caveat: