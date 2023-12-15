The Bank of Canada's Macklem is on the wire saying:

The time of rate announcements by the Bank of Canada will change to 9:45 AM ET from 10 AM, effective Jan 24, 2024; a press conference will follow every rate announcement.

Rate announcements by the Bank of Canada will be released 15 minutes earlier starting in 2024.

The deadline for the Bank of Canada's securities repo operation will be moved to 10:15 ET from 10 AM, effective Dec 18; the timing for the release of call for tenders will also change.

The 2% inflation target is now in sight, though not yet achieved; conditions increasingly seem in place to reach this target .

. Further declines in inflation are likely to be gradual due to varying influences in the coming months.

The next two or three quarters are expected to be difficult for many, with a likely increase in the jobless rate.

It's still too early to consider cutting the policy rate; inflation has decreased but remains too high.

As economic growth slows, inflation pressures are expected to ease, though unexpected challenges may arise.

The consideration of rate cuts will occur once a clear path back to price stability is assured.

Economic growth is expected to remain weak into 2024, following a stall through mid-2023.

Shelter price inflation is expected to moderate over time, but the exact timing is uncertain.

2024 is anticipated to be a year of transition, leading to a more balanced economy after a period of weakness.

Growth and job creation are expected to pick up later in 2024, with inflation approaching the 2% target.

The next few years are anticipated to be less volatile than the recent past.

The appropriateness and duration of restrictive monetary policy will continue to be a subject of discussion.

The USDCAD did break below the earlier floor at 1.3370 to 1.33776 (see earlier video). There is not a lot of support until 1.3319. Stay below 1.3377 keeps the sellers in firm control.