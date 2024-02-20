Looking for more sustained progress on reduction of more persistent elements of inflation

Seeing some signs that pay growth is adjusting down in line with lower headline inflation

Good news that economy is at full employment

Inflation forecasts do not rule out policy easing at some point this year (Broadbent)

That is the more likely direction in which bank rate is likely to move (Broadbent)

But timing of any adjustment depends on economic data (Broadbent)

The comments mostly just reaffirm their ongoing policy stance. It doesn't take away from the likelihood of a June rate cut, in which markets are heavily leaning towards at the moment.