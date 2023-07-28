Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and statement - says will manage YCC more flexibly but maintains 0.5% band.

Maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%

Maintains 10-year JGB yield target around 0%

Maintains band around 10-year JGB yield target at up and down 0.5% each

Raised their inflation forecasts for this year, but not the next:

Core-core CPI fiscal 2023 median forecast at +3.2% vs +2.5% in April

Core-core CPI fiscal 2024 median forecast at +1.7% vs +1.7% in April

Core-core CPI fiscal 2025 median forecast at +1.8 % vs +1.8% in April

More:

Will guide yield curve control more flexibly

Appropriate to heighten sustainability of monetary easing

Will operate yield curve control more flexibly to respond nimbly to upside, downside risks

to upside, downside risks Will keep offering fixed-rate operations for 10-year jgb yield at 1.0%

In order to encourage formation of yield curve that is consistent guideline, BOJ will continue with large-scale jgb buying and make nimble responses for each maturity

For example, by increasing amount of JGB buying and conducting fixed-rate purchase ops and funds-supplying ops against pooled collateral

There are extremely high uncertainties for Japan's economy, prices

Must pay attention to financial, fx markets and their impact on Japan's economy, prices

Japan's consumer inflation higher than projected in April outlook report

More:

Wage growth has risen, signs of change have been seen in firms' wage, price-setting behaviour

Inflation expectations have shown some upward movements again

If upward movement in prices continue, effects of monetary easing will strengthen through decline in real interest rates

Strictly capping long-term yields could affect bond market functioning, volatility in other markets

Such effects are expected to be mitigated by conducting yield curve control with greater flexibility

If downside risks to economy materialise, effects of monetary easing will be maintained through decline in long-term yields under yield curve control framework

BOJ quarterly report:

Risk to inflation skewed to upside for fiscal 2023, 2024

Japan's economy is recovering moderately

Inflation expectations showing signs of heightening again

Japan's economy likely to continue recovering moderately

Japan's economy to continue expanding above potential

Japan's consumer inflation likely to slow pace of increase, then re-accelerate as inflation expectations, wages rise

Bolding above is mine. The Bank has given a very minor YCC concession, saying they'll manage it more flexibly. I don't know what that means, but on face value it's a nod to those calling for a wider band. Perhaps we'll see that in the weeks ahead but I am only guessing wiohtout more detail from the Bank.

There was a dissenter. BOJ makes decision on YCC by 8-1 vote

Board member Nakamura dissents to decision on YCC

Nakamura dissents to decision on YCC, considering it was desirable to allow greater flexibility after confirming rise in firms' earnings power from sources such as financial statements statistics

Nakamura dissents to decision on YCC but in favour of idea of conducting YCC with greater flexibility

Nakamura in favour of getting on with a move towards more flexibility for yields. But the rest of the Board not.

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda holding back the wave of calls for a tweak. Ueda's press conference is next, coming at 0630 GMT, 0230 US Eastern time.