BOJ Gov Kuroda says the BOJ is not the Fed, appropriate to continue with monetary stimulus
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is still speaking.
Earlier comments from Kuroda:
More from Kuroda, covering a lot of ground with these:
- there's view ultra-low interest rates may have caused "zombie companies" to survive, but such view is unrealistic
- central bank's most important role is to provide ample liquidity
Liquidity
Read this Term to stabilise markets at a time of crisis
- too early to discuss exit strategy at present
- BOJ's risky asset purchases are exerting intended effects
- don't think BOJ’s risky asset purchases are distorting markets
- will continue necessary purchases of risky assets as part of large-scale monetary easing
- dominance of dollar as international settlement currency to remain unchanged
- wage hikes are lagging behind corporate profit gains, keeping price rises from accelerating
- BOJ is not in situation such as Fed faces where wages and prices are spiralling upward, therefore appropriate to continue monetary stimulus
Also, remarks from
Japan's vice finmin Okamoto:
- no comment on fx intervention, closely watching fx moves with sense of urgency
- not considering raising or lowering national sales tax rates
