Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speaking:

  • BOJ must maintain easy policy to support economy, which is in midst of recovering from pandemic's impact
  • BOJ, govt policies complement each other
  • Govt, BOJ are in close contact on policy through various direct, and indirect channels
  • I do not think our monetary policy decisions, made collectively by the Bank of Japan board, are incorrect
  • We are aiming to achieve our price target in a stable manner, accompanied by steady wage hikes

---

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's comments reiterating super-easy policy reported right as USD/JPY falls. Not much sign of co-ordination going on!

usdyen chart 33 01 November 2022