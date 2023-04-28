Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting April 2023

So no change to policy settings above there at all. Not wholly unexpected, Ueda had not given indications he was in a rush.

And:

  • To conduct examination of monetary policy
  • BOJ tweaks forward guidance
  • Will take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed while striving for market stability
  • Removes reference to covid-19 pandemic from its forward guidance
  • Removes forward guidance that pledged to keep interest rate at current or lower levels
  • Will spend 1 to 1-1/2 years to conduct review on monetary policy guidance
  • Japan's economy fell into deflation in late 1990s, achieving price stability has been a challenge for long period of 25 years
  • During this period, boj has implemented various monetary easing steps
  • These measures have interacted with, influenced wide areas of Japan's economic activity, prices and financial sector
  • In light of this, BOJ has decided to conduct broad-perspective review of monetary policy

---

There is a lot of info above ... but check out that bolded point. Taking 12 to 18 months to conduct its review? AThats a long way from speculation not too many weeks ago that there would be substantial changes at this meeting.

Yen has weakened, although not a huge move.

--

For background:

Earlier:

And, previews:

That headline comes via Japanese media, Nikkei (which does tend to get a bit of a heads up from time