It is appropriate to continue easing policy

Today's decision is not an exit of yield curve control or change in policy

Too early to debate exit from current monetary policy

If possibility of achieving 2% inflation target draws near, we can discuss timing of exit

It is still necessary to sustainably achieve 2% inflation target

Some verbal pushback there by Kuroda as he tries to play down the policy tweak today. He is saying the the decision was made as "deteriorating market functioning could threaten corporate financing". Adding that there is no need to further expand the allowance band.