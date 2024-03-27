Will not comment on specific FX moves

Impact of FX moves on the economy can vary

Can't say with certainty how much BOJ will raise rates further

On scrapping yield curve control policy, "our understanding was that there was no longer a need to aggressively in the bond market as we had done in the past"

They're starting to sound like a broken record at this point. Once again, it reaffirms more verbal intervention so far today. But USD/JPY is not too fazed after the slight dip earlier, holding around 151.71 at the moment.