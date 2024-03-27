- Will not comment on specific FX moves
- Impact of FX moves on the economy can vary
- Can't say with certainty how much BOJ will raise rates further
- On scrapping yield curve control policy, "our understanding was that there was no longer a need to aggressively in the bond market as we had done in the past"
They're starting to sound like a broken record at this point. Once again, it reaffirms more verbal intervention so far today. But USD/JPY is not too fazed after the slight dip earlier, holding around 151.71 at the moment.