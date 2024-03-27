This headline from Barron's following Fed Board Governor Waller's comments earlier:

The leading paragraphs hammer the message home:

A stretch of stronger-than-expected economic and inflation data so far this year argues for delaying cutting the federal-funds rate, according to Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller.

“I see economic output and the labor market showing continued strength, while progress in reducing inflation has slowed,” Waller said at a Wednesday evening event in New York organized by the Economic Club of New York. “Because of these signs, I see no rush in taking the step of beginning to ease monetary policy.”

