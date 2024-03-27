More again from Waller's Q&A (which is now complete)

Waller notes he looks through the loosening in financial conditions indexes because it's mostly the stock market - specifically the Magnificent 7.

Also notes tight credit spreads could just be the rise in private credit lending. He thinks conditions are tight because real rates remain high.

Inflation adjusted interest rates seem to have gone back up since christmas; lot of factors go into rate spreads

Want to see up to five months of good inflation data, so far have only two months; question is how much data do you need

Fed is reacting to the data and not 'overreacting;' have two more inflation rates before may fomc meeting

'no evidence' quantitative tightening has been a reason rates have gone up; balance sheet has more effect during stress

Unemployment rate doesn't have to stay at 3.7% to have a soft landing; if unemployment goes up no reason to panic

