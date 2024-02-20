The news from earlier ICYMI:

Snippet from ING in their response to the cut, noting a few firsts:

Given the RMB depreciation pressure amid unfavourable interest rate spreads, we saw limited room for manoeuvre before global central banks shifted toward rate cuts.

While single-sided LPR cuts have occured in the past, it was always the 1-year rate that was cut while the 5-year rate was maintained.

The February decision was the first time since the LPR came into use in 2019 that the PBOC cut the 5-year LPR while keeping the 1-year LPR unchanged.

The 25bp cut was also the largest cut to the 5-year LPR on record.

And, ING looks ahead: